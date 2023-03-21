MUDVAYNE Announce "The Psychotherapy Sessions" US Headline Tour With Special Guests COAL CHAMBER, GWAR, NONPOINT, BUTCHER BABIES

Kickstarting their first headlining tour in over fourteen years, today heavy metal band, Mudvayne, announce The Psychotherapy Sessions. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on July 20 in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre making stops across the US in Syracuse, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Englewood, CO at FIddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 26.

“An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making. Brave travelers…You, and the alien seed - MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology.” - Matt McDonough, Mudvayne drummer

Previously, the group made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the Freaks on Parade Tour co-headlined with Rob Zombie. This 2023 tour, however, marks Mudvayne’s first headlining endeavour since 2009. The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in eight years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.

Tickets on sale starting Friday, March 24 at 10 AM, Local Time on Ticketmaster.com.

Tour dates:

July

20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

26 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August

1 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

4 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

5 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

6 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

12 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

13 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

17 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

19 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

23 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

25 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

26 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

* Not A Live Nation Show