MUDVAYNE Announce "The Psychotherapy Sessions" US Headline Tour With Special Guests COAL CHAMBER, GWAR, NONPOINT, BUTCHER BABIES
March 21, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Kickstarting their first headlining tour in over fourteen years, today heavy metal band, Mudvayne, announce The Psychotherapy Sessions. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on July 20 in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre making stops across the US in Syracuse, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Englewood, CO at FIddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 26.
“An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making. Brave travelers…You, and the alien seed - MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology.” - Matt McDonough, Mudvayne drummer
Previously, the group made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the Freaks on Parade Tour co-headlined with Rob Zombie. This 2023 tour, however, marks Mudvayne’s first headlining endeavour since 2009. The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in eight years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies.
Tickets on sale starting Friday, March 24 at 10 AM, Local Time on Ticketmaster.com.
Tour dates:
July
20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
26 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August
1 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
4 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
5 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
6 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
8 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
12 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
13 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
17 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
19 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
23 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
25 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
26 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*
* Not A Live Nation Show