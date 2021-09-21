MUDVAYNE Drop Off Bill For Louder Than Life Festival After Singer CHAD GRAY Contracts COVID-19

Mudvayne have been forced to cancel their appearance at this weekend's Louder Than Life festival after singer Chad Gray tested positive for COVID-19.

Festival organizers have issued the following update: "Loudmouths, we are bummed to inform you that Mudvayne is no longer able to perform this Sunday. While we were eagerly looking forward to their performance at Louder Than Life, we are beyond excited to announce that Breaking Benjamin has been added to the Sunday lineup."

A message from Mudvayne: “After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend. Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend. We look forward to getting everyone healthy and ready for our Aftershock and Welcome To Rockville performances later this year. We appreciate your love & support throughout these unprecedented times.”

Louder Than Life organizers add: "Positive vibes to Chad and the Mudvayne team for a speedy recovery."

