MUDVAYNE Frontman CHAD GRAY - "I Would Not Be Here Today Without The Music That I Grew Up Listening To" (Video)

Rock Feed caught up with Mudvayne frontman Char Gray on a stop during The Psychotherapy Sessions tour. In the clip below, Gray discusses getting back on the road, his musical influences, meeting Slipknot back in the day, the intesity of Mudvayne shows, what's next for the band, and more.

Chad: "Ultimately, I am about the show and going out and giving my best, and leaving it all on the stage. It is so cathartic and so therapeutic. I would not be here today without the music that I grew up listening to. It saved me when I was in my darkest fucking moments, and there were a lot of dark moments. I know that the people in front of me - and my heart goes out to them - are dealing with life's bullshit, and I'm just happy to see them standing in front of me because I know they're being a little bit selfish. And I think that's okay."

Mudvayne are currently on The Psychotherapy Sessions tour, which kicked off on July 20 in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and is due to wrap up in Englewood, CO at FIddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 26.

Remaining dates are as follows:

August

8 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

12 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

13 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

17 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

19 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

20 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre

22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

23 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

25 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

26 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

* Not A Live Nation Show