Multi-Instrumentalist LEO MORACCHIOLI's FROG LEAP Performs Summer Breeze 2023 Cover Set Featuring TOTO, BILLIE EILISH, THE BEATLES, BRUNO MARS Hits And More; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Norway-based multi-instrumentalist Leo Moracchioli - who has made a name for himself releasing metal covers primarily of famous mainstream pop and rock songs - brought his band, Frog Leap, to Summer Breeze 2023 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 17th. Pro-shot video of the entire cover set courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"The House Of The Rising Sun"

"Therefore I Am" (Billie Eilish)

"Dance Monkey" (Tones And I)

"Come Together" (The Beatles)

"Hello" (Adele)

"Pitbull Terrier" (Die Antwoord)

"Uptown Funk" (Bruno Mars)

"Pokémon Theme"

"Party Rock Anthem" (LMFAO)

"Eye of the Tiger" (Survivor)

"Africa" (Toto)

"Listen to Your Heart" (Roxette)

"Zombie" (The Cranberries)

Check out some of Moracchioli's covers below.

"Buring Down The House" - Talking Heads

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" - KISS

"Can't Get You Out Of my Head" - Kylie Minogue