Multi-Instrumentalist / Producer LEO MORACCHIOLI Performs Metal Version of KISS Classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You" (Video)

May 1, 2021, an hour ago

news leo moracchioli kiss heavy metal

Just in time for the weekend, Norway-based multi-instrumentalist Leo Moracchioli - who has made a name for himself releasing metal covers primarily of famous mainstream pop and rock songs - has returned with a performance of the KISS classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You". Enjoy...

Check out some of Moracchioli's previous works below.

Go to Moracchioli's Frog Leap Studios page here for more.



