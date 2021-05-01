Multi-Instrumentalist / Producer LEO MORACCHIOLI Performs Metal Version of KISS Classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You" (Video)
May 1, 2021, an hour ago
Just in time for the weekend, Norway-based multi-instrumentalist Leo Moracchioli - who has made a name for himself releasing metal covers primarily of famous mainstream pop and rock songs - has returned with a performance of the KISS classic "I Was Made For Lovin' You". Enjoy...
Check out some of Moracchioli's previous works below.
Go to Moracchioli's Frog Leap Studios page here for more.