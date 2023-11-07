MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce Brainsqueeze Tour 2024 Celebrating 21st Anniversary Of Waste ‘Em All
November 7, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Richmond's hard-charging, metal maniacs, Municipal Waste, are kicking off 2024 with a bang with their Brainsqueeze Tour with Ghoul, Necrot, and Dead Heat. The 24-day trek will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the band's seminal studio album Waste 'Em All.
The trek will embark on February 15 in Washington, DC and will travel north crossing into Canada playing Montreal and London before heading west to Denver and Los Angeles before making its way back to Virginia for the epic hometown anniversary show on March 16.
Municipal Waste's Tony Foresta commented, “We don't do headlining runs in the states as often as we should. So this time, in order to celebrate the 21-year anniversary of our first album Waste ‘Em Al", we wanted to do it with bands and people that we consider our family and friends.
"Back in the day, we had a tradition that our 6th band member Scotty created in Oakland called ‘Brain Squeeze’. It was a very fun (but short-lived) tradition that brought together people from all over the world in the small scene we built. Those events were very dear to us and we felt it needed to come back in one way or another.
"21 is a big birthday for all of us…so in order to celebrate ‘Waste ‘Em All's big one’; we thought it would be best to bring the Brain Squeeze to you! We couldn't be more excited to have Ghoul, Necrot, and Dead Heat back on the road with us - as well as a few regional surprises along the way. This is going to be a good one. See you soon!”
In September, the Waste 'Em All reissue was released via CD, vinyl, cassette (limited to 500), and a T-shirt with reimagined artwork by Shaun Filley (Annihilation Time, What Happens Next?).
Tickets go on sale November 10 at 10 AM local time. Purchase tickets at municipalwaste.net.
Dates:
February
15 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
20 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
21 - London, ON - London Music Hall
22 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
23 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
26 - Minneapolis, MN- Fine Line
27 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
March
1 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
2 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
4 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
5 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
6 – Tucson, AZ – Encore
8 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
9 – Dallas, TX – Trees
10 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Club
13 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey
14 – Athens, GA – 40 Watts
15 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
16 – Richmond, VA – The National