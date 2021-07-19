MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce Fall 2021 US Dates

Virginia speed-metal punks, Municipal Waste, are hitting the road this fall. The band will head out west on October 2 and 6 where they will be supporting Volbeat. Two months later, Municipal Waste will join Circle Jerks for eight dates starting December 10 at Baltimore Soundstage and concluding on the 19 at Culture Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase on Friday. July 23 at 10 AM, EST.

Tour dates:

October (with Volbeat, Twin Temple)

2 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

6 - The Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

December (with Circle Jerks, Negative Approach)

10 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

11 - Norva - Norfolk, VA

12 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

14 - 40 Watt Club - Athens, GA

15 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL

17 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

18 - Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

19 - Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL

