MUNICIPAL WASTE Announce US Dates With CROWBAR, SKELETAL REMAINS, DEAD HEAT

Virginia speed-metal punks, Municipal Waste, have announced headlining dates with Crowbar. The 10-date trek will kick off on November 13 in Indianapolis and make stops in Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, and Detroit before concluding on November 23 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Joining the bands as openers are Skeletal Remains and Dead Heat.

Tony Foresta comments, “We had a really good time throwing this tour together. Each band is a heavy hitter in their own right and we are beyond excited to bring this thing on the road."

Ryan Waste states, "There’s a little something for everyone on this run. Plus, Dead Heat is one of my all-time favorite movies. 'Lady, I’m fucking dead.'”

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local time, here.

Tour dates:

November

13 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN

14 - Piere's - Ft Wayne, IN

16 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

17 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

18 - Wally's - Hampton, NH

19 - Spirit Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

20 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

21 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

22 - St Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

23 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

Find the complete Municipal Waste tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Kip Dawkins)