MUNICIPAL WASTE - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2023 Show Streaming

On June 17th, Municipal Waste performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Demoralizer"

"Breathe Grease"

"Mind Eraser"

"Beer Pressure"

"Thrashing's My Business... And Business Is Good"

"The Thrashin' of the Christ"

"Poison the Preacher"

"Grave Dive"

"You're Cut Off"

"Sadistic Magician"

"Slime and Punishment"

"Under the Waste Command"

"Headbanger Face Rip"

"Blood Vessel"

"High Speed Steel"

"Wave of Death"

"Crank the Heat"

"Terror Shark"

"Unleash the Bastards"

"Born to Party"

Municipal Waste have announced a UK headline tour for October this year, with support coming from Gel and Undeath. The band are currently prepping for a packed month of European festival performances and club shows, kicking off this week with performances at Download Festival and Into The Grave.

Municipal Waste's Tony Foresta commented: “Its been way too long since The Waste has done a proper UK headliner. To say we are excited is an understatement. We couldn't even wait till after Download to tell everyone. We are equally as chuffed to bring a diverse and crushing duo of openers Gel and Undeath. If anyone knows how we can get a Buckfast sponsorship for this please reach out. CHEERS!”

Tour dates:

October (with Gel, Undeath)

1 - Reading, UK - Sub89

2 - Bournemouth, UK - The Old Firestation

3 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

5 - Brighton, UK - The Arch

6 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

7 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

8 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

10 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolan's

11 - Dublin, Ireland -Whelans

12 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

14 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

15 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell

16 - Birmingham, UK - Castle & Falcon