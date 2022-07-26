MUNICIPAL WASTE Raise The Dead In New Animated Video For "Grave Dive"

Following up on the release of "Electrified Brain", Richmond's hard-charging, metal maniacs, Municipal Waste, have released an epic new animated video for their single, "Grave Dive", created by Pierre Mousquet, in which the band summons an army of dead fans for a hell-raising concert with cameos by the Toxic Avenger, Lemmy, The Ramones, Skeletor and countless others. Watch below.

Commenting on the video, vocalist Tony Foresta says: "We are very excited to premiere another video off the new record. We thought it would be a good idea to bring back Pierre and IMOV studios for another animated film since we loved the last one so much. This video has more Easter eggs than the holiday where Jesus died."

Animator and director Mousquet adds: "Almost ten years after 'You're Cut Off', I had the chance, once again, to dive into Municipal Waste's awesome universe to create the 'Grave Dive' animated video. The song gave me endless inspiration resulting in too many ideas to fit in a 2:32 long video. So don't blink!"

Electrified Brain is out now via Nuclear Blast. Order here, pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Electrified Brain"

"Demoralizer"

"Last Crawl"

"Grave Dive"

"The Bite"

"High Speed Steel"

"Thermonuclear Protection"

"Blood Vessel - Boat Jail"

"Crank The Heat"

"Restless and Wicked"

"Ten Cent Beer Night"

"Barreled Rage"

"Putting On Errors"

"Electrified Brain" video:



"Paranormal Janitor"

"High Speed Steel" lyric video:

"Grave Dive":

(Photo - Rob Coons)