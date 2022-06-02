MUNICIPAL WASTE Reveal Face-Melting Dystopian Horror Flick For New Single "Electrified Brain"

Richmond's hard-partying, thrash metal maniacs, Municipal Waste, have debuted the title track from their seventh studio album, Electrified Brain, out July 1 via Nuclear Blast. Their third single, "Electrified Brain", arrives in the grotesque form of a face-melting horror short directed by esteemed FX artist Norman Cabrera (From Dusk Till Dawn, The Walking Dead, Kill Bill).

Listen to the track on all streaming platforms here, and watch the video below.

Commenting on the new single and video, guitarist Ryan Waste says: “'Electrified Brain' is a tale of revenge and redemption, continuing the concept of our song ‘Mental Shock’ rounding out the ‘Deathripper Trilogy.’ It’s about being wrongfully accused and stripped of your rights, only to overcome and break free through the electric power of heavy music. We called upon our friend Norman Cabrera once again to handle the title track music video after the incredible job he did on ‘Slime and Punishment.’ Visually he went above and beyond and it became a much more cinematic experience thanks to Rob Lucas at Wolfpack Studios.”

Norman Cabrera adds about making the video: "I pulled out all the stops for this video. It's in the spirit of classic Heavy Metal videos like Ozzy's Bark at the Moon and Dio's The Last in Line. Sci Fi-Horror imagery lends itself very well to the vibe of the band. We’re channeling a bit of Cronenberg and Carpenter. The best sci fi movies of the past often take current events and put them in a fantastic setting. The video takes place in a not so distant dystopian future where your individuality can be taken away by a faceless organization. It’s a wild concept but not too far off from our world today."

Since 2001, Municipal Waste have uncompromisingly stuck to their guns as hard-partying and even harder-hitting torchbearers of 21st century thrash metal. The Richmond, VA quintet - Tony Foresta [vocals], Ryan Waste [guitar], Philip “Landphil” Hall [bass], Dave Witte [drums], and Nick Poulos [guitar] - have transformed from a cult favorite into metal mainstays for a generation. The guys have sold out countless shows on multiple continents and piled up tens of millions of streams in the process.

Municipal Waste maintain course as vicious and vital as ever on Electrified Brain. Recorded during the pandemic in Philadelphia with producer Arthur Rizk [Power Trip, Code Orange], the sessions would be the first time the band reunited in person after a year. Together, they achieved “a thicker and heavier sound.”

In the end, Electrified Brain will give you everything you’d want from a Municipal Waste record or heavy metal record, period. “We hope you walk away with some bloody ears, blown speakers, pissed off parents, black eyes, and a healthy distrust of authority,” says Tony.

Tracklisting:

"Electrified Brain"

"Demoralizer"

"Last Crawl"

"Grave Dive"

"The Bite"

"High Speed Steel"

"Thermonuclear Protection"

"Blood Vessel - Boat Jail"

"Crank The Heat"

"Restless and Wicked"

"Ten Cent Beer Night"

"Barreled Rage"

"Putting On Errors"

"Paranormal Janitor"

