MUNICIPAL WASTE Spews Molten Thrash With New Single "High Speed Steel"; Lyric Video

Richmond's hard-partying, thrash metal maniacs, Municipal Waste, will release their seventh studio album, Electrified Brain, on July 1 via Nuclear Blast. Get ready for another taste of the album with the blistering second single, "High Speed Steel".

Commenting on the single, guitarist Ryan Waste says: “'High Speed Steel' is our ode to an era when heavy metal was transitioning into a faster form. We pushed the limits of our sound to channel that classic dynamic and keep the intensity high. It’s about overcoming the pressure and slicing down the odds when everything is stacked against you.”

Watch the lyric video for "High Speed Steel" below. Stream the song here.

Since 2001, Municipal Waste have uncompromisingly stuck to their guns as hard-partying and even harder-hitting torchbearers of 21st century thrash metal. The Richmond, VA quintet - Tony Foresta [vocals], Ryan Waste [guitar], Philip “Landphil” Hall [bass], Dave Witte [drums], and Nick Poulos [guitar] - have transformed from a cult favorite into metal mainstays for a generation. The guys have sold out countless shows on multiple continents and piled up tens of millions of streams in the process.

Municipal Waste maintain course as vicious and vital as ever on Electrified Brain. Recorded during the pandemic in Philadelphia with producer Arthur Rizk [Power Trip, Code Orange], the sessions would be the first time the band reunited in person after a year. Together, they achieved “a thicker and heavier sound.”

In the end, Electrified Brain will give you everything you’d want from a Municipal Waste record or heavy metal record, period. “We hope you walk away with some bloody ears, blown speakers, pissed off parents, black eyes, and a healthy distrust of authority,” says Tony.

Tracklisting:

"Electrified Brain"

"Demoralizer"

"Last Crawl"

"Grave Dive"

"The Bite"

"High Speed Steel"

"Thermonuclear Protection"

"Blood Vessel - Boat Jail"

"Crank The Heat"

"Restless and Wicked"

"Ten Cent Beer Night"

"Barreled Rage"

"Putting On Errors"

"Paranormal Janitor"

"Grave Dive":

(Photo - Corey Davenport)