MURASHITA Launch New Single "Depraved Sanctity" Feat. Past / Present Members Of SUFFOCATION, CHIMAIRA, VOICE OF DISSENT; Lyric Video

"Depraved Sanctity" is the new single from acclaimed metal musician Masaki Murashita. This epic, blistering single is his first song in eight years, offering a complex approach to melodic harmonies while still retaining an aggressive stance and showcasing a virtuosic performance.

Check out the official lyric video below, and stream the track here.

Masaki Murashita comments: "Wow, it's been 8 years since the release of Inescapable Damnation. Time flies! I'm still breathing and it was great to work with Kevin and Rodney again on this new song! I hope you enjoy and more songs are on the way!"

Murashita exploded onto the scene to showcase his ability to provide scorching riffs, powerful songwriting, and aggressive vocal style through his modern thrash band Hemoptysis in 2007. Their debut full length, Misanthropic Slaughter was met with major critical praise from a variety of critics. After their demise, he formed a self-titled solo project, releasing the debut EP, Inescapable Damnation in 2015.

"Depraved Sanctity" ensures the wait for new music has been worth it by including two big names in the scene: Kevin Talley (Suffocation, Six Feet Under, Chimaira) on drums and Rodney Mcglothlin (Voice Of Dissent) on bass. Blackened death elements edged with layered melodies add to a dynamic composition that continues to push Murashita’s sound further.