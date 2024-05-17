MURASHITA Releases “I’m Not Done Yet” Single Feat. Former / Current SUFFOCATION, VOICE OF DISSENT Members; Visualizer Streaming

Murashita, masterminded by renowned guitarist, producer and engineer Masaki Murashita, have released the visualizer for new song, “I'm Not Done Yet”.

“I'm Not Done Yet” is the new single from acclaimed metal musician Masaki Murashita and is now available on iTunes, Amazon MP3, Bandcamp, Spotify and most major digital outlets and streaming platforms. This epic, blistering single is offering a complex approach to melodic harmonies while still retaining an aggressive stance and showcasing a virtuosic performance.

Murashita exploded onto the scene to showcase his ability to provide scorching riffs, powerful songwriting, and aggressive vocal style through his modern thrash band Hemoptysis in 2007. Their debut full length, Misanthropic Slaughter was met with major critical praise from a variety of critics. After their demise, he formed a self-titled solo project, releasing the debut EP Inescapable Damnation in 2015.

“I'm Not Done Yet”, ensures the wait for new music has been worth it by including two big names in the scene: Kevin Talley (Suffocation, Six Feet Under, Chimaira) on drums and Rodney Mcglothlin (Voice Of Dissent) on bass. Blackened death elements edged with layered melodies add to a dynamic composition that continues to push Murashita’s sound further.