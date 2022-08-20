MURDERDOLLS Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Debut Album By Launching New Website, Announcing In-Store Meet And Greet

On August 20, 2002, horror punk supergroup Murderdolls - led by late Slipknot drummer turned guitarist Joey Jordison, and vocalist Wednesday 13 - released their debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, on Roadrunner Records.

Now, 20 years later, the following message has appeared on the band's official Facebook page:

"Happy Birthday Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls!

We mark this amazing day by launching the new official website, murderdollsofficial.com.

In addition, Acey Slade and Eric Griffin will be doing a free in-store meet and greet at Blackcraft Cult Salem next Sunday, August 28, from 4-6pm (located at 253 Essex St. in Salem, MA).

Can't make it to Witch City USA? That's OK! We will live stream the party on our Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube pages.

The website may look a bit empty right now, but keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks and months for new content.

Welcome to the Strange!"

What if Russ Meyer and Jason Voorhees formed a band… you’d get the Murderdolls. The Murderdolls burst onto the hard rock music scene in August 2002. The band invaded the music world at a time when the scene was flooded with Nu Metal and was aching for something a little different. The Murderdolls stood out with their tongue in cheek lyrics that ranged from necrophilia to crossdressing and music that was a cross between the hard rock of Motley Crue and Alice Cooper with the punk attitude of the Misfits and New York Dolls. The result was polarizing musically, lyrically and visually.

By the summer of 2003, the tenacity of the band was paying off. Tours with Iron Maiden, Papa Roach and the Foo Fighters around the world and a top 40 UK single with ‘White Wedding’ made the band fan favorite in Metal Hammer Magazine (Best Over All Band, Best New Band, Best Album Sleeve, Metal Edge Magazine (Best New Band), Kerrang (#1 Best Album) and Rock Sound.

The band went on hiatus so that guitarist Joey Jordison could focus on his other band Slipknot and aside from the 2010 album Women and Children Last, the band has been in a purgatory of obscurity and urban legend.

On May 9, 2018 Drummer Ben ‘The Ghoul’ Graves passed away from cancer and there was a Murderdolls reunion for one show in LA on August 16, 2018. Talks of a 20th Anniversary celebration began in the spring of 2021 and the ground work was being laid when guitarist Joey Joridison, who had been suffering from transverse Myelitis, passed away on July 26th, 2021.

While the band is currently inactive, The Murderdolls legacy deserves an official venue. Anchoring that flag are surviving members Acey Slade along with Eric Griffin.