MURKOCET Release "Dominator" Featuring MARK HUNTER, Formerly Of CHIMAIRA

Phoenix, AZ metal band Murkocet have unleashed their newest single, “Dominator”. The song features guest vocals by ex-Chimaira frontman Mark Hunter.

Murkocet vocalist Richie Jano comments on the song, “We’re proud to release this new single for everyone for the first time in a while, through these tough and frustrating times even we needed some new music to be happy with and we felt like our fans were overdue for something special. We are proud to have Mark Hunter from Chimaira on ‘Dominator’ with us as he has been a metal icon and idol of ours for years and years. With that we hope everyone enjoys the song and shares it with fellow metal lovers who need something new to bang around to.”

Mark Hunter also commented on his involvement on the track, “Its always an honor when bands ask to collab. Especially when those bands bring filthy riffs. Think y'all are gonna dig this one!”

“Dominator” is the band’s first new material since their 2018 EP Epidemic. Murkocet is currently working on new material for their next album.

Murkocet: a substance directly attributed to the aggressive and often times violent actions of its user; metaphorically symbolizing their music.

Murkocet is vocalist Richie Jano, guitarist Nate Garrett, drummer Mike Mays and bassist Jared Pettit. For further details, visit MurkocetBand.com.