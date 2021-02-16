MUSHROOMHEAD Release "Carry On" And "Madness Within" Videos From Grindhouse Style “Shroomhouse” Double Feature

On Valentine’s “Slay” Sunday, Mushroomhead kicked things into high gear with the reveal of their first ever grindhouse-style “Shroomhouse” double feature: a 25-minute trip inside the minds of the masked madmen featuring two extravagant new music videos for recent fan favorites “Carry On” and “Madness Within”. Both videos are now available for streaming below.

Premiering alongside a livechat via Mushroomhead’s YouTube channel on Sunday, February 14, the “Shroomhouse” double featurewill not only included the aforementioned music videos, but also twisted film trailers, cinema featurettes and more, all produced by the distorted minds of Mushroomhead themselves.