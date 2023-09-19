Music Legends BRIAN MAY, JOE WALSH, And TANYA TUCKER Meet With SAMMY HAGAR In Nashville; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Sammy returns to Nashville to celebrate rock legend James Burton at an all-star bash. Backstage, he sits down with music legends Brian May of Queen, Joe Walsh, and Grammy-winner Tanya Tucker."

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and spirits trailblazer, Sammy Hagar, is adding craft beer to his portfolio of award-winning spirits with the establishment of Red Rocker Brewing Co. in Detroit. Hagar will introduce his inaugural brew, a Mexican-style lager named Red Rocker Lager, with a concert featuring his Billboard chart-topping group, The Circle, at The Fillmore Detroit on Monday, October 23.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is at the heart of Red Rocker Brewing Co. and there’s no better place to brew our beer than in Detroit Rock City. We created Red Rocker Lager to not only honor the fans, but to also pay tribute to the soul of Detroit rock ‘n’ roll. Our head brewer Cameron Schubert and I worked together with Brew Detroit for months tasting, tweaking and reformulating our beer until we got it to be exactly what we’d envisioned. I can’t wait for beer lovers in Michigan and all around the world to try it.” - Sammy

A Michigan native and brewer of 13 years, Schubert is head brewer and co-founder of Red Rocker Brewing Co., which he founded with his father, Eric Schubert. A nod to Hagar’s Cabo Wabo roots in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Red Rocker Lager is a golden, medium-bodied Mexican-style lager that is light, crisp and refreshing, with just a touch of sweetness.

Available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, Red Rocker Lager is 4.3% ABV and sold in liquor stores and bars throughout Michigan and will also be available soon for shipping to select states throughout the US via online orders on RedRockerBrewing.com. Red Rocker Brewing Co. is based in historic Corktown, one of downtown Detroit’s oldest neighborhoods.