MY BEAUTIFUL SUICIDE Shares New Music Video “The Reckoning”

My Beautiful Suicide from Grand Rapids, MI has a new music video out for the single “The Reckoning”. Dark and gritty, the band pays homage to ‘90s era industrial and Goth with this electronic rock song that boasts a danceable beat and lyrical themes about rising up and overcoming the things that beat you down. The man behind the project, Ian D., shares his thoughts on this pick:

“I chose ‘The Reckoning’ to be the first single, because it’s catchy, dark, heavy, and has some cool vocals on it. Originally, I was thinking of a different track, but Tommy Church sent over the latest mix, which was different than the one I originally had worked on. I knew the moment I listened to it that I wanted it to be the first song to be released for the planned album. It will be track 5 on the record, I believe, so it’s almost in the middle of the concept/story being told, but as a stand-alone track I think it’s a good introductory track into the sound that is My Beautiful Suicide.”

The video for “The Reckoning'' was shot completely in Ian D.’s house during the pandemic. Taking advantage of free time, he wrote and put together the ideas for it in one night, and Jon Conner of A Hole in the Head Productions helped bring it to life.

Digital download and stream available on Bandcamp.

Going forward, there are plenty more singles coming from My Beautiful Suicide, each one taking a place in a bigger picture. Ultimately, they will all be combined to tell an overall story with a positive message that will only be reachable through darker moments that haunt you through anger and fear.

My Beautiful Suicide is recommended for fans of spooky Goth stomping music especially those with an interest in Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, and 3 Teeth.