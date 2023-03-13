MY DILIGENCE Sign To Listenable Records; New Album Due in Early 2024

Having always been delivering consistent qualitative progressive stoner rock with great vision across the band’s three full length albums, My Diligence have proved themselves to be one of the most prominent heavy psych acts in Belgium and have now joined the ranks of Listenable Records.

My Diligence have kept on harnessing harmonies and catchy hooks in elegant and powerful manner since inception. Released in June 2022, their latest album, The Matter, The Form and Power, produced by Francis Caste (Hangman’s Chair, Regarde les Hommes Tomber) and mastered by Raphaël Bovey (Gojira, Dirge, Kruger), carves out an intense, immersive & spontaneous soundscape, exposing a new facet for the band.

Returning to their power-trio origins My Diligence dived headfirst into a writing phase, exploring melodic, psychedelic doom stylings, forging a much more radical & violent path, while conserving their originality showcased on their albums My Diligence (2015) and Sun Rose (2019).

Freshly booked at Alcatraz again and Hellfest 2023, My Diligence are undoubtedly destined to turn quite a few more diligent heads. The band is working on their fourth full length album, to be released in early 2024 on Listenable Records.

Lineup:

Cédric Fontaine – Vocals, Guitar

François Peeters – Guitar

Gabriel Marlier – Drums