MY DYING BRIDE's AARON STAINTHORPE - "My Story As A Metal Frontman"; Video

Frontman Aaron Stainthorpe, of British death-doom legends My Dying Bride, recently sat down with Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:

My Dying Bride will release their 15th studio album, A Mortal Binding, on April 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. The much-anticipated follow-up to The Ghost of Orion (2020) finds the Yorkshire-based quintet delighting in anxiety, loss, and toil to resplendent effect.

From the raw distress of "Her Dominion" and twisted horror of "Thornwyck Hymn" to the funerary violins of the 11-minute monolith "The Apocalyptist" and the classic-feeling "The 2nd Of Three Bells", A Mortal Binding is pinnacle My Dying Bride. If Songs Of Darkness, Words Of Light (2004) elevated the band to new heights and A Map Of All Our Failures (2012) expanded upon the group’s mid-tens grandeur, then A Mortal Binding stages My Dying Bride’s next exultant phase of elegiac misery.

My Dying Bride hired The Ghost of Orion studio wizard Mark Mynett to produce, mix, and master A Mortal Binding. The group holed up at Mynett’s Mynetaur Productions (Paradise Lost, Rotting Christ) in Manchester, UK, where they tracked the album consecutively from July to September 2023.

A Mortal Binding formats:

- CD jewelcase

- Vinyl 2LP gatefold - green

- Vinyl 2LP gatefold - red w/ black smoke

- Vinyl 2LP gatefold - clear w/ black smoke

A Mortal Binding tracklisting:

"Her Dominion"

"Thornwyck Hymn"

"The 2nd Of Three Bells"

"Unthroned Creed"

"The Apocalyptist"

"A Starving Heart"

"Crushed Embers"

"The 2nd Of Three Bells" video:

"Thornwyck Hymn" video:

For over three decades, My Dying Bride from West Yorkshire have been the voice of the hopeless and broken, combining haunting sounds with crushing misery and melancholy. With their signature sound they've shaped the doom metal scene like barely any other act and integrated both soft violin melodies and violent death metal growls into their music, whilst always staying strictly loyal to themselves. And since the early Nineties, the band's masterminds and founding members Andrew Craighan and Aaron Stainthorpe forged beautiful grief into studio albums with songs of epic length. As My Dying Bride edge past their 33rd year, they’re aging gracefully, remaining as vital and heart-wrenching as ever. The flower withers once more on My Dying Bride’s upcoming new record A Mortal Binding.

My Dying Bride are:

Aaron Stainthorpe - vocals

Andrew Craighan - guitars

Lena Abé - bass

Shaun MacGowan - keyboards / violin

Neil Blanchett - guitars

Dan Mullins - drums