MYLES KENNEDY Announces First Dates For Socially Distanced "The Ides Of March" US Tour

Vocalist/guitarist Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators) will be hitting the road to promote his new album, The Ides Of March, on a socially distanced tour. Dates below.

June

23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (Headline Show)

24 - Lincoln, Ne - Bourbon Theatre (Headline Show)

26 - Hoffman Estates, IL - Now Arena *

27 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park *

* with Halestorm, Blackstone Cherry, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire

Tickets for the headline shows are on sale now. Tickets for the shows with Halestorm are on sale this Friday at MylesKennedy.com.

A message states: "These shows are the first of many we hope to roll out in the upcoming weeks so please be stay tuned!"

Kennedy's upcoming Napalm Records album, The Ides Of March, is scheduled for release on May 14. While Year Of The Tiger was more of an acoustic exploration through Myles’ mind, The Ides Of March finds him strapping on his electric guitar and pushing himself as a guitarist/songwriter.

Tracks like “A Thousand Words”, “Wake Me When It’s Over”, and “Moonshot” showcase the diverse music arrangements that has garnered Myles fans globally across all of his projects.

The Ides Of March will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- 1 CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2 LP Gatefold Grey Vinyl (RoW only)

- 2 LP Gatefold Bottle Green Transparent Vinyl (Napalm mailorder, limited to 400 worldwide)

- Die Hard Limited Edition: 2 LP Gatefold Clear Splatter Mint/Violet/White Vinyl + Aluminium Print (Napalm mailorder, limited to 300 worldwide)

- Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7” Glow In The Dark "A Thousand Words” Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide)

Pre-order here.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

"Get Along"

"A Thousand Words"

"In Stride"

"The Ides Of March"

"Wake Me When It’s Over"

"Love Rain Down"

"Tell It Like It Is"

"Moonshot"

"Wanderlust Begins"

"Sifting Through The Fire"

"Worried Mind"

"Get Along" video:

“The Ides Of March” video:

"In Stride" video: