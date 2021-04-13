MYLES KENNEDY Debuts Topical Animated Music Video For "Get Along"

With the release of his sophomore solo album a few weeks away, Myles Kennedy is unveiling another official music video from The Ides Of March. The new video is for the album opener “Get Along”, and is an animated short film based on an idea created by Kennedy and brought to life by director/animator Ollie Jones.

Animators Jake Lava and Sam Clark worked with Jones to tell the story of how society is affecting the animal kingdom. The video depicts a group of animals that live in a forest banding together to fight an increase in pollution in their homes as well as corporate expansion through deforestation as Kennedy sings the poignant lyric, “Why can’t we all just get along?” A bear, beavers, deer and even a ninja turtle among others band together with the help of a wise owl to protect their land to relay a message that everyone needs to work together for the benefit of a better world. The video for “Get Along” can be seen below.

“Get Along” is the third track released from the upcoming Napalm Records album The Ides Of March ­– scheduled for release on May 14. While Year Of The Tiger was more of an acoustic exploration through Myles’ mind, The Ides Of March finds him strapping on his electric guitar and pushing himself as a guitarist/songwriter.

Tracks like “A Thousand Words”, “Wake Me When It’s Over”, and “Moonshot” showcase the diverse music arrangements that has garnered Myles fans globally across all of his projects.

“Get Along” comes as the debut single “In Stride” is moving up the Active Rock charts and is currently in the Top 30. Myles also released the album’s title track “The Ides Of March” last month to fan and critical acclaim alike. “The Ides Of March” is the longest song on the album clocking in at 7:39 and showcases the musicianship of Kennedy and cohorts - longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier.

The Ides Of March will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- 1 CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2 LP Gatefold Grey Vinyl (RoW only)

- 2 LP Gatefold Bottle Green Transparent Vinyl (Napalm mailorder, limited to 400 worldwide)

- Die Hard Limited Edition: 2 LP Gatefold Clear Splatter Mint/Violet/White Vinyl + Aluminium Print (Napalm mailorder, limited to 300 worldwide)

- Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7” Glow In The Dark "A Thousand Words” Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide)

Pre-order here.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

"Get Along"

"A Thousand Words"

"In Stride"

"The Ides Of March"

"Wake Me When It’s Over"

"Love Rain Down"

"Tell It Like It Is"

"Moonshot"

"Wanderlust Begins"

"Sifting Through The Fire"

"Worried Mind"

“The Ides Of March” video:

"In Stride" video:

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)