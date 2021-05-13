MYLES KENNEDY Discusses New Album, SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE, And More On New "Innersleeve" Episode; Video

Legendary singer Myles Kennedy (Slash, Alter Bridge) sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Cassius Morris on this week's episode of Innersleeve, on SoundMojo.

Cassius gets Myles to open up about his upcoming solo album The Ides Of March, working with Slash, the vulnerability that comes with being a lead singer, his first true love being guitar and much more.

The Ides Of March is out tomorrow, Friday, May 14, via Napalm Records. The album will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- 1 CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2 LP Gatefold Grey Vinyl (RoW only)

- 2 LP Gatefold Bottle Green Transparent Vinyl (Napalm mailorder, limited to 400 worldwide)

- Die Hard Limited Edition: 2 LP Gatefold Clear Splatter Mint/Violet/White Vinyl + Aluminium Print (Napalm mailorder, limited to 300 worldwide)

- Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7” Glow In The Dark "A Thousand Words” Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide)

Pre-order here.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

"Get Along"

"A Thousand Words"

"In Stride"

"The Ides Of March"

"Wake Me When It’s Over"

"Love Rain Down"

"Tell It Like It Is"

"Moonshot"

"Wanderlust Begins"

"Sifting Through The Fire"

"Worried Mind"

"Love Rain Down" visualizer:

"Get Along" video:

“The Ides Of March” video:

"In Stride" video:

Myles will be hitting the road to promote his new album on a socially distanced tour. Dates below.

June

23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (Headline Show)

24 - Lincoln, Ne - Bourbon Theatre (Headline Show)

26 - Hoffman Estates, IL - Now Arena *

27 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park *

* with Halestorm, Blackstone Cherry, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire

Tickets for the shows are on sale at MylesKennedy.com.

A message states: "These shows are the first of many we hope to roll out in the upcoming weeks so please be stay tuned!"

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)