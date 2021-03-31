MYLES KENNEDY Joins Couch Riffs For Cover Of EARTH, WIND & FIRE's "Shining Star"; Video

The Couch Riffs crew are back with a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's "Shining Star". Watch the clip below.

A message states: "This powerhouse classic was released on EW&F's 1975 LP, That's The Way Of The World, and earned them a Grammy that year. I hope Couch Riffs does those fellas proud. This one took a while to put together but the wait was worth it.

Here's our band for the episode:

vox/lead guitar: Myles Kennedy

guitar: Kathy Moore

drums: Dennis Leeflang

BVs: Christa Wells

bass: Mike Squires

trumpet: Austin Drake

tenor saxophone: R.W. Enoch

trombone: Lindsay McMurray

Mixed by Don Gunn Edited by Mike Squires

Please consider supporting Couch Riffs via Patreon. Your support goes directly toward the creation of these videos and the accompanying podcast. Thank you so much!"