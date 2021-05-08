MYLES KENNEDY Performs Acoustic Version Of "In Stride" For Planet Rock (Video)

With the release of his sophomore solo album, The Ides Of March, just days away, Myles Kennedy performed his song "In Stride" as part of a recent Planet Rock acoustic session. Check it out below.

Kennedy showcased the musical diversity of The Ides Of March (out May 14 via Napalm Records) with the unveiling of the pensive ballad, “Love Rain Down”. The song displays the softer side of the upcoming album.

The genesis of the track has been around for years and is reminiscent of what fans and critics were drawn to on his debut solo album Year Of The Tiger. The acoustic introduction builds until the band - drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier - joins in on the second verse and rides out the rest of the track. Lyrically, Myles delivers a plea born out of the longing for answers and solace from all of the dark possibilities of the day as he sings “Let your love rain down. Let it wash away the sorrows I’ve found.”

Watch the lyric visualizer for "Love Rain Down":

The Ides Of March will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- 1 CD Digipack (Napalm mailorder, limited to 500 worldwide)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2 LP Gatefold Grey Vinyl (RoW only)

- 2 LP Gatefold Bottle Green Transparent Vinyl (Napalm mailorder, limited to 400 worldwide)

- Die Hard Limited Edition: 2 LP Gatefold Clear Splatter Mint/Violet/White Vinyl + Aluminium Print (Napalm mailorder, limited to 300 worldwide)

- Limited Deluxe Box: Glow In The Dark Vinyl + Cover Artprint + 7” Glow In The Dark "A Thousand Words” Vinyl Demo Single + Pendant + Slipmat (Napalm mailorder, limited to 700 worldwide)

Pre-order here.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

"Get Along"

"A Thousand Words"

"In Stride"

"The Ides Of March"

"Wake Me When It’s Over"

"Love Rain Down"

"Tell It Like It Is"

"Moonshot"

"Wanderlust Begins"

"Sifting Through The Fire"

"Worried Mind"

"Get Along" video:

“The Ides Of March” video:

"In Stride" video:

Myles will be hitting the road to promote his new album on a socially distanced tour. Dates below.

June

23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater (Headline Show)

24 - Lincoln, Ne - Bourbon Theatre (Headline Show)

26 - Hoffman Estates, IL - Now Arena *

27 - Oshkosh, WI - Ford Festival Park *

* with Halestorm, Blackstone Cherry, Ayron Jones, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire

Tickets for the shows are on sale at MylesKennedy.com.

A message states: "These shows are the first of many we hope to roll out in the upcoming weeks so please be stay tuned!"