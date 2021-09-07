MYLES KENNEDY Releases Music Video For "A Thousand Words"

With his solo band starting their first tour in over 30 months this September, Myles Kennedy is releasing another music video from his chart-topping sophomore release, The Ides Of March. The video for “A Thousand Words” finds Myles reconnecting with director Stefano Bertelli (Alter Bridge’s “Native Son”/Myles Kennedy’s “In Stride” video) for another animated masterpiece. The video shows Myles reflecting on life at an open grave as he sings the thought-provoking lyrics “Cause in times like these, we must live and learn.” The video for “A Thousand Words” can be seen below:

It was recently announced that Myles Kennedy will head out on The Ides Of March Tour. The 15-date tour will kick off on September 7 in St. Petersburg, FL and make stops in Atlanta, GA; Des Moines, IA; Nashville, TN; and New York, NY among others before it wraps up in Baltimore, MD on October 2. They will also be part of the Foothills Festival in Jasper, AL on September 11 and the Adelphia Music Hall Summer Concert Series in Marietta, OH on October 1. These shows will include the full trio that recorded the sophomore album The Ides Of March - drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier – on the road as well. All shows are on sale now and more information on tickets/VIP packages for all dates can be found at myleskennedy.com.

Kennedy's second solo album, The Ides Of March, was released in May via Napalm Records.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

"Get Along"

"A Thousand Words"

"In Stride"

"The Ides Of March"

"Wake Me When It’s Over"

"Love Rain Down"

"Tell It Like It Is"

"Moonshot"

"Wanderlust Begins"

"Sifting Through The Fire"

"Worried Mind"

"Get Along" video:

“The Ides Of March” video:

"In Stride" video:

"Love Rain Down" lyric visualizer

Kennedy has also announced his return to the UK, with an eight date, full band, headline tour planned for December 2021.

Myles comments, “I’ve spent the last year dreaming of the day I would have the opportunity to return to the UK. That dream is soon to be a reality. I hope you can join the band and I as we return this December to play songs from 'The Ides Of March' and more. We’ll be making up for lost time by making this tour a very special one. Hope to see you there!"

The tour kicks off in Bristol on December 3, concluding in Bournemouth on December 14.

Dates:

December

3 - Bristol, UK O2 Academy

4 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

6 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

8 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

9 - Manchester, UK - Academy

11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

13 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

14 - Bournemouth, UK - O2 Academy

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)