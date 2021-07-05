MYLES KENNEDY Reveals Dates For The Ides Of March Tour

Vocalist / guitarist Myles Kennedy has announced a 15-stop tour in support of his new solo album, The Ides Of March. "Happy to be hitting the road with the full band and our friend Tyler Bryant as support," says the Alter Bridge frontman.

Public on sale begins Friday, July 9th at 10am local time. Confirmed venues are as listed:

September

7 – St. Petersburg, FL – Floridian Social Club

8 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

10 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

13 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

14 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

17 – Racine, WI – Route 20

20 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

22 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

23 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

26 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

28 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

29 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

October

1 – Marietta, OH – The Adelphia Music Hall

2 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Myles Kennedy released his sophomore solo album, The Ides Of March, in May 2021 via Napalm Records.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

"Get Along"

"A Thousand Words"

"In Stride"

"The Ides Of March"

"Wake Me When It’s Over"

"Love Rain Down"

"Tell It Like It Is"

"Moonshot"

"Wanderlust Begins"

"Sifting Through The Fire"

"Worried Mind"

"Get Along" video:

“The Ides Of March” video:

"In Stride" video:

"Love Rain Down" lyric visualizer