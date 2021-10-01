MYLES KENNEDY Talks Singing, Influences And Playing Guitar With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO

In the clip below, producer / songwriter Rick Beato talks with Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) about singing, influences and playing guitar.

Kennedy recently released another music video from his chart-topping sophomore release, The Ides Of March. The video for “A Thousand Words” finds Myles reconnecting with director Stefano Bertelli (Alter Bridge’s “Native Son”/Myles Kennedy’s “In Stride” video) for another animated masterpiece. The video shows Myles reflecting on life at an open grave as he sings the thought-provoking lyrics “Cause in times like these, we must live and learn.” The video for “A Thousand Words” can be seen below:

Kennedy's second solo album, The Ides Of March, was released in May via Napalm Records.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

"Get Along"

"A Thousand Words"

"In Stride"

"The Ides Of March"

"Wake Me When It’s Over"

"Love Rain Down"

"Tell It Like It Is"

"Moonshot"

"Wanderlust Begins"

"Sifting Through The Fire"

"Worried Mind"

"Get Along" video:

“The Ides Of March” video:

"In Stride" video:

"Love Rain Down" lyric visualizer