MYRATH Share New Single And Video For “Child Of Prophecy”

Myrath will release their new album Karma on February 2 via earMUSIC. Preorder here. "Child Of Prophecy” is the second single accompanied by a music video including previously unseen footage of their exceptional live show filmed in Carthage earlier this year.

The song paints a vivid narrative of a world at the precipice of change, where a child of prophecy emerges as a beacon of hope amid encroaching darkness. The lyrics evoke a sense of urgency and determination, urging listeners to head the warnings of the past and embrace the call to action.

Through haunting whispers carried by the wind, the song beckons the audience to join a crusade against the shadows, urging them to offer their hearts and shield their eyes as they ignite a fire of transformation.

Directed by Michail Sedov, the music video was shot on September 13, 2023 during the band's sold-out show at Carthage in their home country Tunisia.

"Myrath from Tunisia might just be the most underrated band ever. Their new album really excites me – they have something fresh and back it up with a great stage show. They played a tiny stage at Wacken where nobody brings more than guitars and amps and brought a two-truck production. It was amazing!" – Pär Sundström, Sabaton

As the sands of time continued to shape their journey, Myrath's relentless dedication led to the creation Karma, which will arrive as a limited transparent red LP, black LP, and Digipak. The forthcoming opus promises to be a testament to their evolution, delivering a sonic tapestry woven from passion and innovation.

Myrath offer a powerful and captivating blend of Eastern melodies and Western heavy metal. From the epic opening track "To The Stars" to the hauntingly beautiful "Child Of Prophecy", this album will take you on a theatrical journey through a world of myth and legend.

Featuring soaring vocals, intricate guitar riffs, and complex percussion, Karma showcases the virtuosity and creativity that have made Myrath one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the genre. With its stunning production and lush soundscapes, this album is sure to be a classic for years to come.

Tracklisting:

“To The Stars”

“Into The Light”

“Candles Cry”

“Let It Go”

“Words Are Failing”

“The Wheel Of Time”

“Temple Walls”

“Child Of Prophecy”

“The Empire”

“Heroes”

“Carry On”

"Child Of Prophecy" video:

“Heroes” video: