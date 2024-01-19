MYRATH Share New Single And Video “Into The Light”

Myrath present "Into The Light," an emotionally charged anthem that embodies the transformative journey from despair to empowerment. Lyrics like "Overcome the weakness and the pain, how much of your life you’ll lose in vain, now it’s your call either embrace the night or dive into the light" describe the struggles against inner darkness, capture the essence of resilience.

The lyrics deliver a powerful melody that complements the message, making "Into The Light" a guiding voice to strength and courage in troubled times. For everyone seeking solace in the music they listen to in times where life is uncertain and presents you with difficulty, "Into The Light" can be the bridge to inner peace.

Myrath's new album Karma will be released March 8 via earMUSIC. Preorder here.

"Myrath from Tunisia might just be the most underrated band ever. Their new album really excites me – they have something fresh and back it up with a great stage show. They played a tiny stage at Wacken where nobody brings more than guitars and amps and brought a two-truck production. It was amazing!" – Pär Sundström, Sabaton

As the sands of time continued to shape their journey, Myrath's relentless dedication led to the creation Karma, which will arrive as a limited transparent red LP, black LP, and Digipak. The forthcoming opus promises to be a testament to their evolution, delivering a sonic tapestry woven from passion and innovation.

Myrath offer a powerful and captivating blend of Eastern melodies and Western heavy metal. From the epic opening track "To The Stars" to the hauntingly beautiful "Child Of Prophecy", this album will take you on a theatrical journey through a world of myth and legend.

Featuring soaring vocals, intricate guitar riffs, and complex percussion, Karma showcases the virtuosity and creativity that have made Myrath one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the genre. With its stunning production and lush soundscapes, this album is sure to be a classic for years to come.

Tracklisting:

“To The Stars”

“Into The Light”

“Candles Cry”

“Let It Go”

“Words Are Failing”

“The Wheel Of Time”

“Temple Walls”

“Child Of Prophecy”

“The Empire”

“Heroes”

“Carry On”

"Into The Light" video:

"Let It Go":

"Child Of Prophecy" video:

“Heroes” video: