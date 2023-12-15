MYRATH Share New Single “Let It Go”

Renowned for their transcendent fusion of progressive metal and world music, Myrath take center stage once again with their latest single, "Let It Go." Myrath will release their new album Karma on February 2 via earMUSIC. Preorder here.

The Tunisian powerhouse band invites listeners on a mesmerizing journey through soundscapes that seamlessly blend cultural influences with raw, emotive energy.

"Let It Go" is a soul-stirring anthem, charged with profound reflections on the human experience. With evocative lyrics, the song addresses the inevitability of time's passage, acknowledging life's unfair twist and turns. Myrath encourage listeners to release the weight of unfulfilled dreams and hopes, emphasizing the transformative power of letting go. Amidst the struggles portrayed, the chorus emerges as a rallying cry, urging individuals not to doubt their faith and to embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing.

This powerful message aligns seamlessly with Myrath signature sound, blending progressive metal with oriental influences.

"Let It Go" serves as an anthem of resilience, reminding audiences that, despite life's challenges, there is strength in embracing change, finding solace, and, ultimately, letting go of the past. Myrath's ability to weave intricate musical arrangements with profound lyrical themes solidifies their status as an international music force, captivating audiences worldwide.

"Myrath from Tunisia might just be the most underrated band ever. Their new album really excites me – they have something fresh and back it up with a great stage show. They played a tiny stage at Wacken where nobody brings more than guitars and amps and brought a two-truck production. It was amazing!" – Pär Sundström, Sabaton

As the sands of time continued to shape their journey, Myrath's relentless dedication led to the creation Karma, which will arrive as a limited transparent red LP, black LP, and Digipak. The forthcoming opus promises to be a testament to their evolution, delivering a sonic tapestry woven from passion and innovation.

Myrath offer a powerful and captivating blend of Eastern melodies and Western heavy metal. From the epic opening track "To The Stars" to the hauntingly beautiful "Child Of Prophecy", this album will take you on a theatrical journey through a world of myth and legend.

Featuring soaring vocals, intricate guitar riffs, and complex percussion, Karma showcases the virtuosity and creativity that have made Myrath one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the genre. With its stunning production and lush soundscapes, this album is sure to be a classic for years to come.

Tracklisting:

“To The Stars”

“Into The Light”

“Candles Cry”

“Let It Go”

“Words Are Failing”

“The Wheel Of Time”

“Temple Walls”

“Child Of Prophecy”

“The Empire”

“Heroes”

“Carry On”

"Let It Go":

"Child Of Prophecy" video:

“Heroes” video: