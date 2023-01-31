MYSTIC CIRCLE Confirm Release Date For New Album; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed

2022 saw the unholy return of the German extreme metal band Mystic Circle, releasing their self-titled new studio-album and marking a furious return, which even made them enter the offical German album charts on a sensational #78.

The inspiration kept flowing and the two main members Beelzebub and A. Blackwarcreated nine new tracks for their ninth studio album, which will be called Erzdämon and see the light of day on March 17th via their new label, Fireflash Records.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Erzdämon (Part 1)"

"From Hell"

"Unholy Trinity"

"The Scarecrow"

"Asmodeus And The Temple Of God"

"Welcome To The Midnight Mass"

"The Mothman"

"Skinwalker"

"The Princess Of The Deadly Sins (Erzdämon Part 2)"

"This new album is a logical continuation and further development of the previous album, more detailed and leading more into the world of horror. The satanic, demonic themes got combined with mystical legends of old stories that will make your blood run cold. Musically this is evoked with new and darker sounds and samples as well as classic heavy metal parts“, comments the band and describes their new journey as a mixture of Drachenblut, Infernal Satanic Verses and Mystic Circle. "We gave the the album a German title, because we wanna close a circle and go back to our early days. "Erzdämon" sounds powerful and sublime and represents the album 100%."

For the album cover, Mystic Circle worked with Rafael Tavares again, who came up with the perfect artwork. The production with Nils Lesser continues seamlessly from the previous album: bombastic, brutal and massive! "The new record contains the fastest, but also the most doomy songs in the band's history", the band sums up.

Erzämon will be released on the new founded label Fireflash Records, a sub-label of Atomic Fire Records. "After working closely with Markus Wosgien on Atomic Fire Records, our new album will be released on his own label Fireflash Records. Markus is all in one: a friend, fan and mentor of the band, knowing us very well since the beginning and has also studied our development from afar. With his experience and his power we are ready to continue our way straight and uncompromising. We are all highly motivated and now, this new album is in great hands", comments the band.

"We know each other for ages and back in the days I was doing the publicity work for the Mystic Circle‘s first three studio albums on Last Episode. We became friends and I also had them on the cover of my old fanzine "Circle Of The Tyrants". When I heard the new songs, I was completely blown away. I mean, the band did some real classics and their reunion album was a deadly strike, but this new record tops it all and is simply the best they ever did. The songs are even more versatile, fast and brutal, dark as hell – but also super catchy and pure Mystic Circle. You get addicted immediately", adds Markus Wosgien of Fireflash Records.

Along the release of the new studio album, Fireflash Records will also re-release the Mystic Circle classic Drachenblut on coloured vinyl. More news soon.