MYSTIC CIRCLE Premier "Darkness In Flames" Music Video

Reunited German black/death metallers, Mystic Circle, have released their eponymous comeback album via Atomic Fire Records. In celebration, the the duo unveils a video for "Darkness In Flames". The clip, by Alen Ljubic, can be found below.

Following the musical path where Infernal Satanic Verses - the final Mystic Circle record featuring both reunion members - had left off in 1999, Mystic Circle was produced by the band and Nils Lesser at Vaultroom Productions while its artwork was designed by Brazilian artist Rafael Tavares.

Mystic Circle tracklisting:

"Belial Is My Name"

"Seven Headed Dragon"

"Hell Demons Rising"

"Letters From The Devil"

"Darkness In Flames"

"The Arrival Of Baphomet"

"Curse Of The Wolf Demon"

"Satanic Mistress"

"Death Metal" (Possessed Cover) - CD digipak only bonus track

"Darkness In Flames" video:

"Belial Is My Name" video:

"Letters From The Devil" video:

With seven studio albums and many tours alongside black metal heavyweights Marduk, Gorgoroth, and Dimmu Borgir under their belt, it wasn't just a little history that German black/death metal legends Mystic Circle left behind when they decided to call it quits in 2007. But alas, 14 years of silence are over as Mystic Circle - consisting of Beelzebub and A. Blackwar who had actually left the group in 1999 - have risen from their graves to renew their deal with the Dark Lord.

Mystic Circle:

Beelzebub - vocals, guitars, bass, keyboards

A. Blackwar - vocals, guitars, drums, keyboards

(Photo - Alen Ljubic)