MYSTIC PROPHECY Debut "Unholy Hell" Music Video

German heavy metal institution, Mystic Prophecy, will release their 12th studio album, Hellriot, on May 19 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Today, the band debut a video for the track, "Unholy Hell", which can be viewed below. The single is available on all known streaming platforms now.

Hellriot will be released on May 19 as jewel case CD, limited mediabook CD, various vinyl colors and picture discs and digital streaming / download format. Also released as a limited to 666 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited mediabook CD, velvet bag, all in one flatware/multitool, raincoat, and signed autograph.

Tracklisting:

"Hellriot"

"Unholy Hell"

"Demons Of The Night"

"Metal Attack"

"Paranoia"

"Revenge And Fire"

"Rising With The Storm"

"Road To Babylon"

"Azrael"

"Cross The Line"

"World On Fire"

"Hellriot" video:

Mystic Prophecy tour dates:

April

22 - Schapen, Germany - Mosh’n’May

May

6 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock in Rautheim

17 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

18 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

19 - Schirnding, Germany - Gemeindehalle

20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

July

7 - Irslingen, Germany - Wolfweez Open Air

15 - Bornhöved, Germany - Blizzard Open Air

29 - Laichingen, Germany - Rock Dein Leben

August

4 - Rattenberg, Austria - INNROCKreloaded Festival

12 - Rajevo Selo, Croatia - Pannonian Rock Festival

26 - Erkelenz, Germany - Metal De Houte Festival

September

23 - Neuenstadt a. K., Germany - Stadthalle

October

6 - Zliv, Czech Republic - RockTime KD

7 - Freising, Germany - Lindenkeller

Mystic Prophecy lineup:

R.D. Liapakis - Vocals

Markus Pohl - Guitar

Evan K - Guitar

Joey Roxx - Bass

Hanno Kerstan – Drums

(Photo - Frank Kollbi)