MYSTIC PROPHECY Premier Music Video For New Single "Metal Attack"
April 25, 2023, 20 minutes ago
German heavy metal institution, Mystic Prophecy, will release their 12th studio album, Hellriot, on May 19 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Today, the band debut a video for the track, "Metal Attack", which can be viewed below. The single is available on all known streaming platforms now.
Mystic Prophecy is proudly waving the flag of heavy metal and keeping the fire alive! With “Metal Attack”, Mystic Prophecy wrote a heavy metal anthem, the hymn to praise the music itself as well as the most loyal music fans in the world; metalheads!
Hellriot will be released on May 19 as jewel case CD, limited mediabook CD, various vinyl colors and picture discs and digital streaming / download format. Also released as a limited to 666 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited mediabook CD, velvet bag, all in one flatware/multitool, raincoat, and signed autograph.
Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Hellriot"
"Unholy Hell"
"Demons Of The Night"
"Metal Attack"
"Paranoia"
"Revenge And Fire"
"Rising With The Storm"
"Road To Babylon"
"Azrael"
"Cross The Line"
"World On Fire"
"Unholy Hell" video:
"Hellriot" video:
Mystic Prophecy tour dates:
May
6 - Braunschweig, Germany - Rock in Rautheim
17 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk
18 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club
19 - Schirnding, Germany - Gemeindehalle
20 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
July
7 - Irslingen, Germany - Wolfweez Open Air
15 - Bornhöved, Germany - Blizzard Open Air
29 - Laichingen, Germany - Rock Dein Leben
August
4 - Rattenberg, Austria - INNROCKreloaded Festival
12 - Rajevo Selo, Croatia - Pannonian Rock Festival
26 - Erkelenz, Germany - Metal De Houte Festival
September
23 - Neuenstadt a. K., Germany - Stadthalle
October
6 - Zliv, Czech Republic - RockTime KD
7 - Freising, Germany - Lindenkeller
Info and tickets here.
Mystic Prophecy lineup:
R.D. Liapakis - Vocals
Markus Pohl - Guitar
Evan K - Guitar
Joey Roxx - Bass
Hanno Kerstan – Drums
(Photo - Frank Kollbi)