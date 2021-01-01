MYSTIC PROPHECY Release Official Lyric Video For "Here Comes The Winter"

Mystic Prophecy, who signed with Rock Of Angels Records in 2018, have released their new official lyric video for the song "Here Comes The Winter". The track is taken from the band’s highly acclaimed Metal Division albu, which hit #20 on the German charts.

"Mystic Prophecy say goodbye to a once in a lifetime year by sharing their most touching track off their latest album, Metal Division. 'Here Comes The Winter' is an ode to all the people feeling depressed and overwhelmed by sad feelings. This song is an outcry for courage and positive mental attitude!"

Metal Division is available via the digital platforms found here,

For information and updates on Mystic Prophecy go to their offucial Facbook page here