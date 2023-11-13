MYSTIQUE Issues Transcended Album Update, Releases Cover Sample Of CRIMSON GLORY's “Heart Of Steel” With Isolated Vocal Track

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Mystique, has issued the following update:

"Recent developments have turned Transcended into something much larger-scale that I think everyone will be happy with. Just know that this album is being worked on 5-7 days a week, and no expense is being spared. It will be worth the wait!

"Let’s talk about the guitar tone for a moment. I am extremely lucky to have access to the original Marshall amplifier and cabinet (including original speakers) that were used on the Crimson Glory album, Transcendence. For those that don’t know, this coveted amplifier rig was stolen from Morrisound Recording Studio back in 2011. Miraculously, it was recovered many years later! Of course, now, with more modern recording techniques and equipment, Jim Morris can truly capture all of its sonic frequencies and unique characteristics. The “growl” from this amp is legendary!

"Since I do not plan on releasing any additional clips from the Transcended album until it is done, I decided to whip up this quick cover sample of Crimson Glory’s 'Heart Of Steel'. I wanted to sing a song that had some clean sections, an “a capella” section, and some heavy areas. However, when the time came to mix, we ran into an issue. Ironically, Lee Harrison (Monstrosity / Terrorizer) said it was too close to the original and recommended that we include isolated vocal tracks (of both me and Midnight) so everyone can compare. Even the karaoke backing track is included for anyone who would like to record their own vocal cover version. (Download link is in the description of the YouTube video).

"Expect more Transcended album and studio updates in the near future!"