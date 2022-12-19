MYTHODEA Featuring TESTAMENT Bassist STEVE DI GIORGIO To Release New "Into The Abyss" Single / Video In February 2023; Teaser Available

Greek symphonic progressive metallers Mythodea - rejoined by Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio - have announced their new single and video, "Into The Abyss", coming out on February 8th. It will feature the vocal talents of singer / bassist Ida Haukland from the Norwegian band Triosphere.

Christos Nikolaou, the group’s founder and composer, returns with a fresh new sound and concise arrangements. Maintaining the orchestral integration in the epic symphonic style metal that was established on the previous release, each new song delivers a unique experience with a new vocal flare.

Mythodea is rejoined by Testament bassist, Steve Di Giorgio, who is also contributing as lyricist to these new compositions. Completing the lineup is Stefanos Meletiou of Cyprus on drums. Mixing and mastering was done by Matias Kupiainen, guitarist for Finland’s Stratovarius.

"Into The Abyss" and the following singles will be released on all digital streaming platforms via this link.

Check out 'Into The Abyss' teaser below.