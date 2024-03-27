MYTHRAEUM Releases “Skies Torn Asunder” Video

Mythraeum was introduced to the metal world last year via the EP release, Halls Of Mythras. The San Diego-based black metal band beat out over 140 other artists vying to win the Wacken Metal Battle, competing at the prestigious German festival and showing so much potential.

That potential while hinted to on the EP, is now becoming clearly defined as we present the first single from the group’s forthcoming new full-length. “Skies Torn Asunder” steps up from what was heard previously and further previews the barbarity, yet musical majesty that the quintet possesses sure to please fans new and old of harsh, cold and extreme music.

"This track will definitely be a favorite for fans of epic metal,” boldly claims Mythraeum. “It takes the melodic, fast-paced riffing style of acts such as Wintersun and Kalmah and gives it a darker, more aggressive edge. A 'get-up-and-go' type song that is sure to get the pit moving.”

The “Skies Torn Asunder” digital single is complemented by a video created by Raf Ortega (Hecate Enthroned, The Absence, Helsott) for the song.

The song is the first track we’re showcasing from Mythraeum’s full-length effort, planned for an early summer release. The band’s proper features a crushing and technical rhythm section, folky melodies, shreddy guitar wizardry and gut-wrenching vocals. Watch for more news, music and pre-order soon.