NACHTBLUT Release Official Video For Bone-Shaking Track “Kaltes Herz”

German dark metal pioneers, Nachtblut, are back to hit venues all over Germany, Austria and Switzerland on their Vanitas Tour, starting today in Stuttgart.

To set stages for this infernal live experience, the band has just revealed a brand new music video for their song, “Kaltes Herz” (engl. Cold Heart). It represents the quintessence of Nachtblut by combining a dark and morbid mood with on point lyrics that don’t mince words.

“Kaltes Herz” is cut from the band’s sixth full-length album, Vanitas, released in October 2020 via Napalm Records. Accompanied by a brand new video, the song draws the listener into the band’s musical maelstrom in a classifying Nachtblut manner. Don’t miss your chance to join the cult and experience Nachtblut live on stage!

The band states: "Today, our own Vanitas tour will kick off. We’re more than happy this is finally happening after we had to reschedule the tour, due to the Covid-Pandemic. This will be an awesome tour; many shows are sold out already, and for several cities just a few tickets are left. We don’t take this for granted, especially after the last two years. We’re stoked about the support by our fans and thankful to everyone involved. To celebrate the start, we’re giving you 'Kaltes Herz'. This video was shot during the “Homecoming Tour” with our friends of Lord Of The Lost and is a great flashback to an awesome tour, as well as a hint for what to expect attending the Vanitas tour. We see you tonight or very soon!"

Lineup:

Askeroth - vocals

Ablaz - bass

Skoll - drums

Greif - guitar

(Photo - Andreas Schieler)