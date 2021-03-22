NAD SYLVAN Releases New Single "The Hawk"; Music Video

Before the release of his new album Spiritus Mundi on April 9, Nad Sylvan is happy to be announcing yet another single and accompanying video, this time for “The Hawk”.

The song’s lyrics are based on a poem by Nobelprize winning author W. B. Yeats:

The Hawk

'Call down the hawk from the air;

Let him be hooded or caged

Till the yellow eye has grown mild,

For larder and spit are bare,

The old cook enraged,

The scullion gone wild.'

'I will not be clapped in a hood,

Nor a cage, nor alight upon wrist,

Now I have learnt to be proud

Hovering over the wood

In the broken mist

Or tumbling cloud.'

'What tumbling cloud did you cleave,

Yellow-eyed hawk of the mind,

Last evening? that I, who had sat

Dumbfounded before a knave,

Should give to my friend

A pretence of wit.'

The music is based on a primitive guitar/vocal demo by Andrew Laitres, which Nad then developed into the actual song. Watch the video below:

Spiritus Mundi is available as Special Edition CD Digipak (incl. two bonus tracks), 180g Gatefold LP Vinyl Edition (incl. the entire album on CD) and as Digital Download. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“The Second Coming”

“Sailing To Byzantium”

“Cap And Bells”

“The Realists”

“The Stolen Child”

“To An Isle In The Water”

“The Hawk”

“The Witch And The Mermaid”

“The Fisherman”

“You’ve Got To Find A Way” (Bonus Track)

“To A Child Dancing In The Wind” (Bonus Track)

“The Stolen Child”:

“The Fisherman”: