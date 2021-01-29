NAD SYLVAN Releases “The Fisherman” Single; Spiritus Mundi Cover Art Revealed

Nad Sylvan ended 2020 on a rather happy note. He released “You’ve Got To Find A Way” in December 2020, a bonus track on his upcoming album Spiritus Mundi.

Nad is now releasing the first proper album track “The Fisherman” off of said album to the world.

Nad comments: “No one is a prophet in their own land”. W.B Yeats, the famous Irish poet penned the poem The Fisherman in 1914 that this song is based on. At this point in time, he felt misunderstood by his contemporaries, just like I have done growing up in a small minded world. Yeats poems are filled with double and hidden messages. So is this video.”

After concluding the Vampirate’s trilogy, Nad now changes course on his upcoming fourth album by converting poems of WB Yeats into music. The new album is due for release on April 9 2021 via InsideOut Music. The stunning new cover artwork by Robin Damore can be seen below:

Preorders begin February 12.