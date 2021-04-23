NAHAYA Feat. OCEANS OF SLUMBER, VESPERIAN SORROW Members Issue “Incubator” Video

Nahaya (ft. members of Oceans of Slumber, Vesperian Sorrow, ex-Kingdom Collapse, Painting The Massacre, Cerebral Desecration) will be unleashing their new album, entitled Vital Alchemy via Rockshots Records on May 21, 2021.

Today, the band shares their new music video for their second single "Incubator", which is their most unique song on the album and to the band entirely. Taking a more experimental approach to their sound, Nahaya begins the song with a country slide, actually using a Lonestar beer bottle to capture the sound in studio to give it that immediate Texan vibe. They progressively build the track into sombre melodic vocals to quickly kick into a furious thrash / melo-death frenzy to come back around full circle.

The band adds:

"We think a song like this will be the inspiration for us to experiment more with our sound in the future. Lyrically, Incubator is inspired by the book In the Dark Places of History by Peter Kingsley. The book speaks about a form communion with Gods and Goddess while in meditative trance/deep sleep, sometimes under the guidance of oracles and spiritual individuals of the time."

The Texan band is an amalgamation of American melodic groove thrash, Gothenburg sounds, and Middle Eastern influences. The band was founded in 2013 by Ryan Peters with Semir Ozerkan, who immigrated to the US from Istanbul, Turkey to pursue career opportunities in metal, one being with Oceans Of Slumber.

Vital Alchemy follows the band's well-received EPs Transcendence Pt. II (2020) and Transcendence (2018). Since the band's conception, they have been working hard to make a name for themselves independently, performing over 50 shows year-round in Texas and neighboring states including Austin's SXSW festival and becoming national finalists for the 2019 Wacken Metal Battle USA competition.

Mastered by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Scale The Summit), Vital Alchemy is seven tracks that will take fans through a wide range of emotions. There is something on this record for every kind of music lover. From the melody to the groove to the speed and unlike its predecessors that were focused on themes of science fiction, this new record takes on more personal interest, spirituality, and metaphysics along with it being more musically dynamic and experimental, incorporating progressive, acoustic, melancholic sounds with thrashing elements.

Tracklisting:

“Madness Of Maenads”

“Deific Mask”

“Vital Alchemy”

“Incubator”

“Kali Yuga”

“Midnight Fidelio”

“Aghori Fires”

"Incubator" video:

“Deific Mask” video: