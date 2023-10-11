NAIL WITHIN Release “Eyes Of Evil” Lyric Video; New Album Features Guest Appearances From SODOM, TESTAMENT Members

November 17, 2023 will see Israel-based thrash / death metal band Nail Within return with their comeback album, Sound Of Demise, via Massacre Records. Preorder here.

Following a previously-released, first single, "Bleeding Society" (feat. Tom Angelripper), today, Nail Within have unleashed a lyric video for the song "Eyes Of Evil".

“This song is about a relationship with a narcissist, not to say a person who lived a double life, cheating and ripping off their most dearest", frontman Yishai Sweartz reveals. "Going through a deep relationship with a narcissist is not an easy thing to go through, and it's very different from regular breakups. It tells a true story and it’s a subject hardly discussed in extreme music simply as a lot of musicians are on the thin line between ego trip and some level of narcissism themselves.

The idea behind this song is to say that it's okay to admit and talk about it. It can happen to everyone, even if you are super smart and mistrust people in general. Most of the people who fell in this kind of relationships are far from stupid, they are mostly super intelligent with a busy day life, and this song is our statement against the people who never have enough and are always trying to suck more and more from the other side until there is no "excitement" anymore, and then they leave and disappear.”

Nail Within was formed in 2001 by singer Yishai Swearts, guitarist Alex Shuster, bassist “Evil” Haim, and drummer Barak Miko Zait, rising from the ashes of two longtime collectives in Israel's underground music scene (Betrayer and Azazel), and featuring guitarist Matan Cohen and drummer Nir Nakav.

Following their self-titled debut album in early 2003 through Listenable Records, the band went on hiatus just a year later. Matan Cohen signed his other band Betzefer to Roadrunner Records and started a successful career touring with acts as Sepultura, Lamb Of God, Fear Factory and others, Alex Shuster moved to California and joined the legendary sludge band "-(16)-" (Relapse Records), Evil Haim toured the world with Israeli punk icons Useless ID, played in multiple local bands and opened a DIY punk record label (Taklitin Holim) while Yishai Sweartz became predominant metal promoter in Israel and formed Tomorrows Rain (A.O.P Records) where he joined forces with Nir Nakav (who continued to play in Salem).

Through the years, all the band members kept in touch and in 2022 Shuster and Sweartz started to talk about "hey this year it's 20 years to the debut.." kind of talk, a week later a couple of new songs were written and the band decided to continue their creative momentum. As a result a full album was written and recorded in Israel/U.S.A with 11 new songs. Picking up from where the band left with their debut 20 years ago but introducing new dimensions that make it more relevant for this day and age, Sound Of Demise sees Nail Within return angry, dynamic and full of intensity.

Produced by Alex Shuster and mastered by Maor Appelbaum, the album also features guest appearances from Tom Angleripper (Sodom), Eric Peterson (Testament) and Bobby Ferry -(16)-.

Tracklisting:

“Bleeding Society”

“Eyes Of Evil”

“Sound Of Demise”

“Regression…And The Price We Pay”

“Duplicate Our Lives”

“Years Of Madness”

“Everything We Know”

“Words As Weapons”

“Manipulated And Doomed”

“Severe Suffering”

“Isolate”

“Eyes Of Evil” lyric video: