NANCY WILSON Reflects On New Solo Album, You And Me - "A Lesson In Survival And Character Study"

Heart's Nancy Wilson released her first ever solo album, You And Me, this past Friday, May 7, via her new label, Carry On Music.

During a recent interview with The Associated Press, published by Sentinel-Tribune, Nancy talks about branching out on her own, an excerpt follows:

AP: What made this the right time for your first solo album?

Wilson: "It's been a long time since I was off the road. I've been on the road since my early 20s. And so, you know, being on the road with Heart has been the main job for decades in my life. And having had the shutdown happen, for me was actually such a blessing in disguise."

AP: What's the biggest challenge when doing a solo record?

Wilson: "One of the hardest things about writing songs for me is to feel like you don't suck. The review board in your head that's going to say, 'Oh, no, no, no, no, no, that's not good enough,' you know. So, just kind of grappling with the bravery of trying to write new songs outside of the context of the Heart framework was really, you know, a lesson in survival and a lesson in character study of my own original self, if that makes any sense."

AP: What's the status of your day job, you know, in Heart?

Wilson: "There's an offer from Live Nation for a Heart tour, which would be 2022 most likely, probably not until the spring. So that offer is still on the table and I hope it stays there before everybody else, like, sweeps it up before we can get it. I would love to get back onstage with my sister because we're a really good band together and we have some good songs that people love."

You And Me tracklisting:

"You And Me"

"The Rising"

"I’ll Find You"

"Daughter"

"Party At The Angel Ballroom" (with Duff McKagan & Taylor Hawkins)

"The Boxer" (with Sammy Hagar)

"Walk Away"

"The Inbetween"

"Dreams" (with Liv Warfield)

"The Dragon"

"We Meet Again"

"4 Edward"

"You And Me" video:

"The Rising" video: