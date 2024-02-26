NANCY WILSON, ROBERT & DEAN DeLEO, CHRIS SLADE Jam With Campers At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp; Photos

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp organizers have issued a message in regards to the recent "camp" featuring Nancy Wilson of Heart, the dynamic DeLeo Brothers from Stone Temple Pilots, and Chris Slade from AC/DC. The event took place in Los Angeles over President’s Day Weekend, February 15-18.

Says the organizers: "We had a truly amazing time at this past Rock Camp in LA where campers jammed with Chris Slade of AC/DC at The Troubadour, rocked out with Nancy Wilson of Heart and Robert and Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots and played a set at The Viper Room! Congrats to everyone who attended on your amazing performances and to the counsellors, crew and tour managers for yet another very successful camp! Check out the photos below!"