Pirates have to navigate their ships responsibly. Traveling the seven seas, Italian comedy metal masters Nanowar Of Steel unveil the anime-inspired lyric video of their new single, “Sober”. The pirate metal-inspired track motivates the body’s muscles to work out to the beat of the rousing track and becomes one of the strongest and healthiest fighters. Raising a glass of water and eating apples, the real pirate’s treasure is health.

Nanowar Of Steel about being “Sober”: “Modern pirates have to be slim and healthy. Applying for a pirate position nowadays demands a good level of physical readiness and fitness. Nanowar Of Steel will help you sail through the market of piracy jobs with their healthy new song, 'Sober'.”

Watch the lyric video for “Sober”:

Nanowar Of Steel raises the curtains of Dislike To False Metal atop the seven seas with “Sober”, marauding as the world’s first health-conscious, mineral-water chugging pirate metal collective on the hunt for Bitcoin treasure! "Disco Metal" pays homage to the club sound of the 90s with a metal techno rager for undead partygoers clamoring for a scary good time. Keyboard warriors around the world will unfollow Nanowar Of Steel after being triggered by “Metal Boomer Battalion”, but only after powering through maritime metal masterclass "Pasadena 1994", as combat-ready Sabaton frontman Joakim Brodén tells the harrowing tale of one of the most heroic battles ever fought in the infamous summer of 1994… when Italy faced Brazil in the World Cup soccer final, of course! These soon to be earworms are just a taste of the tear-jerking hilarity to be found on the album, as Nanowar Of Steel’s dual mastery of comprehensive, eclectic performance styles and quick-witted, satirical concepts makes Dislike To False Metal a sonic metal meme worth posting about - and then some!

Tracklisting:

"Sober

"Winterstorm In The Night" feat. Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine)

"Disco Metal"

"Muscle Memories"

"Chupacabra Cadabra"

"Pasadena 1994" feat. Joakim Broden (Sabaton)

"Metal Boomer Battalion"

"Dimmu Boogie"

"Protocols (Of The Elders Of Zion) Of Love"

“Pasadena 1994” video:



"The Power Of Imodium"

“Disco Metal” video:

"Winterstorm In The Night" video:

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Mohammed Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider - Drums