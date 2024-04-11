NANOWAR OF STEEL Lights Up German Parties With “Das Rote Pferd” Cover

After two decades of hilarity, Italian satirical geniuses Nanowar Of Steel continue to captivate with their unique blend of humor, multilingual talent, musical genius and cultural insight - a winning formula that has produced chart-topping hits like “Norwegian Reggaeton” and “Valhalleluja”. Today, they're introducing their version of Markus Becker's party hit, “Das Rote Pferd”, featuring catchy synths and head-banging drum passages. The original gathered nearly 24 million streams and is a timeless German party anthem.

Always ready to party, Nanowar Of Steel prove their dedication with their latest album, Dislike To False Metal, which features the hit “Disco Metal”, with over a million streams to date. This album also boasts a collaboration with Joakim Broden from Sabaton on “Pasadena 1994”, showcasing their commitment to celebrating even Italy’s most challenging moments (like a loss in the Football World Cup final).

The band is currently dropping these anthems on their European headline tour, the “We Are Getting Old Don’t Miss This Tour”.

Nanowar Of Steel are:

Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass

Potowotominimak - Vocals

Mr. Baffo - Vocals

Mohammed Abdul - Guitar

Uinona Raider – Drums

(Photo – Valerio Fea)