NANOWAR OF STEEL Live At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Posted
May 18, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Nanowar Of Steel performed upon the Sophie Lancaster Stage at the 2022 edition of Bloodstock Open Air. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below:
Nanowar Of Steel's new album, Dislike To False Metal, can be ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Sober
"Winterstorm In The Night" feat. Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine)
"Disco Metal"
"Muscle Memories"
"Chupacabra Cadabra"
"Pasadena 1994" feat. Joakim Broden (Sabaton)
"Metal Boomer Battalion"
"Dimmu Boogie"
"Protocols (Of The Elders Of Zion) Of Love"
“Sober” lyric video::
“Pasadena 1994” video:
“Disco Metal” video:
"Winterstorm In The Night" video:
Nanowar Of Steel are:
Gatto Panceri 666 - Bass
Potowotominimak - Vocals
Mr. Baffo - Vocals
Mohammed Abdul - Guitar
Uinona Raider - Drums